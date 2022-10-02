Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 158,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

