Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.
Ingredion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.
