Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 171,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

