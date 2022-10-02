Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $80.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

