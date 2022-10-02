Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

NYSE:CNC opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 171.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Centene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

