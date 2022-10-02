Craig Hallum Lowers VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target to $3.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.
VIA optronics Stock Performance
NYSE VIAO opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%.
VIA optronics Company Profile
VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
