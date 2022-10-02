Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 539,596 shares of company stock valued at $67,582,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

