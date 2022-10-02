Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.87% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
