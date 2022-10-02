Evercore ISI Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $505.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.21.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $387.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

