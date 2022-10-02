B. Riley Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $13.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.36% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ILPT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,299,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $15,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.