Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.13.

BBBY stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 347.47% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

