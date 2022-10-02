Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 1.6 %

BBBY stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 347.47% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.