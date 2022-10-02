Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Modiv Stock Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.60 on Friday. Modiv has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $89.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Modiv

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

