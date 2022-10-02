Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDVGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Modiv Stock Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.60 on Friday. Modiv has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $89.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDVGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.