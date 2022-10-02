Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Modiv Stock Performance
NYSE:MDV opened at $14.60 on Friday. Modiv has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $89.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.