Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

