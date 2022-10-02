CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.57.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.