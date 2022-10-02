Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

GMBL opened at $0.12 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

