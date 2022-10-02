Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
