Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,184,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.