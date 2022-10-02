Investors Buy Large Volume of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 24,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,617 call options.

XLV stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $143.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 54,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

