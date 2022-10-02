Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,684 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 4,235 put options.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Mattel by 361.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 724,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 567,505 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 276,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.