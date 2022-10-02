MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.18. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 66 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $688.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $340,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

