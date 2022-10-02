Guess’ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,244 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 267% compared to the typical volume of 1,430 put options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

