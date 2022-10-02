Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,830,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 91.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,443,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 690,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,355,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 471,743 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,267,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,159,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 896,871 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

