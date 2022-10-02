ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 28,076 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.64%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after buying an additional 911,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 333,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

