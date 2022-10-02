Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.08. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 15,274 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

