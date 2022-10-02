KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.23

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $11.43. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 3,226 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,053 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $13,098,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 692,819 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.