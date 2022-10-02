KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.23

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $11.43. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 3,226 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
KAR Auction Services Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.36.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
