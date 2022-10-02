Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Gap Down to $137.99

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.99, but opened at $132.49. Chord Energy shares last traded at $135.68, with a volume of 181 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $789.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

