Sandstorm Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,436 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average daily volume of 941 call options.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

SAND opened at $5.17 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

