TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $19.76

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $20.45. TORM shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 116 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of -236.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in TORM by 16.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TORM by 37.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TORM by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

