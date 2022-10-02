Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.26. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

