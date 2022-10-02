Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $11.80. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 8,440 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,102,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.