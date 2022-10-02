Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $11.80. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 8,440 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.
Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness
In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,102,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
