Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $12.16

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.50. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 2,111 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $841.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Editas Medicine's revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

