ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.22. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 29,354 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
