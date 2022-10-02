Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

