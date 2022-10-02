Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 224 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Price Performance

LON HTWS opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.84. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.10. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.80 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.