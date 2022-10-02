Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) PT Lowered to GBX 144

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

HTWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 224 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.36) on Friday. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.80 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

