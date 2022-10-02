Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 681 ($8.23).

Informa Price Performance

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 563.55. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The firm has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,461.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

