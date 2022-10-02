JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.