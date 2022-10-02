H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
H&T Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON HAT opened at GBX 441 ($5.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.31. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 479 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,321.05.
