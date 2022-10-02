H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

H&T Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HAT opened at GBX 441 ($5.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.31. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 479 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,321.05.

Get H&T Group alerts:

About H&T Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.