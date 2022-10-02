Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 603.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 661.99. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 902.14.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Also, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,102.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.