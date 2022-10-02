Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Research Coverage Started at Shore Capital

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the stock.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £33.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.72.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

