Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Savannah Energy Trading Up 7.7 %
SAVE opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.33) on Friday. Savannah Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.51. The firm has a market cap of £356.57 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.