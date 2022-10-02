Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Savannah Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

SAVE opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.33) on Friday. Savannah Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.51. The firm has a market cap of £356.57 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

