Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,363.50 ($16.48) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,032.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,426.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,672.31.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

