London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Lowered to GBX 7,700

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,321.43 ($112.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,628 ($92.17) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,045.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,777.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,540.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

