NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Up 2.7 %

LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,801 ($58.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,052.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,153.59. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 892.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.