Head-To-Head Review: Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $14.57 billion 0.81 $3.62 billion $6.36 3.62 First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.15 $36.27 million $3.48 7.92

Analyst Recommendations

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 21.79% 8.56% 0.64% First Bancorp 38.63% 16.18% 1.50%

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 784 service centers; 5,234 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 85 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, it offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, the company provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as payment processing services. It operates through 18 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

