Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Financial Analysis

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Investar pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 14.40% 3.54% 0.32% CNB Financial 27.01% 16.07% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

58.8% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Investar and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 1.85 $8.00 million $1.61 12.36 CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.34 $57.71 million $3.31 7.12

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Investar and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 CNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Investar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

