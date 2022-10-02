Reviewing IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) and Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) and Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Mediaset España Comunicación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82% Mediaset España Comunicación N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset España Comunicación has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Mediaset España Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Mediaset España Comunicación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Mediaset España Comunicación’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million N/A -$32.55 million ($0.05) -1.20 Mediaset España Comunicación $943.42 million 2.42 $204.16 million $0.76 9.61

Mediaset España Comunicación has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mediaset España Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mediaset España Comunicación beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

(Get Rating)

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities. The company was formerly known as Gestevisión Telecinco, S.A. and changed its name to Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. in May 2011. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Madrid, Spain. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. is a subsidiary of MFE-MediaForEurope NV.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.