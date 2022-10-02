First Advantage (NYSE:FA) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Critical Review

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Accolade alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 2.62 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.88 First Advantage $712.29 million 2.76 $16.05 million $0.39 32.90

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.3% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accolade and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45% First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accolade and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 8 0 2.53 First Advantage 0 1 3 0 2.75

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $14.66, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Accolade.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Advantage beats Accolade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.