NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Bank of America

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

