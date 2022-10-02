Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,211,036 shares.The stock last traded at $82.54 and had previously closed at $83.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,452,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

