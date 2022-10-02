Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $99.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

