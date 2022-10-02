Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 396,488 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.77.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,030,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,847,300 shares of company stock valued at $131,787,580 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth $171,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.