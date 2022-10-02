Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 396,488 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.77.
Sovos Brands Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth $171,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
