B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 996,592 shares.The stock last traded at $16.98 and had previously closed at $16.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.29.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.